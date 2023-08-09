Despite requests from Iowa educators, the Iowa Department of Education does not plan to release detailed guidance on implementation of new laws restricting book and school materials, officials said Thursday during a state board meeting.

During the State Board of Education meeting, Eric St. Clair, the legislative liaison of the department, discussed new laws passed during the 2023 legislative session and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The board releases an annual “Letter to the Field” for educators and school administrators to consult ahead of the upcoming school year.