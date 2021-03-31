Lloyd Bonifas said there are two ‘Ls’ in his name, and that one of them stands for ‘lucky.’
That assessment rang true this week as Lloyd and his wife Mary Jo Bonifas picked up a check for $100,000 after winning big on an Iowa Lottery scratch game ticket purchased from Casey’s in Bellevue last Saturday night.
“We just stopped to get a quart of milk,” said Lloyd. “When we were at the counter, I asked for a $10 scratch ticket. They didn’t have the one I wanted, so I randomly picked a different one. I scratched off one small square and then gave it back to the employee to have them run it through, and it came back a winner.”
Lloyd said he didn’t know how much he had won until later, becaue he didn’t have his reading glasses with him. “All I saw was a bunch of zeros at first, but then when I got my reading glasses I realized it was $100,000.”
Bonifas won on the new ‘Cash Game’ series ticket.
“We were lucky we ran out of milk,” joked Mary Jo.
