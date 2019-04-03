Mark your calendars. Jackson County residents will again vote on whether to bond for a new jail on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The location will be the vacant property off South Main Street near Wal-Mart in Maquoketa, the same site as August 2018 when voters rejected the first bond referendum.
An amount for the maximum bond hasn’t been set yet. A “soft number” is $6.4 million, said Steve Schroeder, jail advisory committee chairman and chief Jackson County sheriff's deputy.
The Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously for both the vote date and the location.
Supervisor Mike Steines said the site wasn’t his personal preference but noted it had been vetted for almost two years.
“I’d love to see it close to the courthouse, but if it’s not feasible, it’s not feasible,” Steines said. “This is our best scenario, and we need to prove it.”
At the jail advisory meeting last week, committee member Mike Delaney was the sole vote against recommending the Aug. 6 vote date and location. He said he thought the new jail should be smaller, have fewer beds, and be built on the current site, with the county buying neighboring land if needed.
“From the first survey [conducted by the advisory committee], cost was the most important thing,” said supervisor Jack Willey, adding that the new site is the most economical choice.
The supervisors will likely set an amount for the bond referendum after the next jail advisory committee meeting, set for 6 p.m. April 17 in the basement of the courthouse.
