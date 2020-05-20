On Saturday, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the Bellevue Police Department was notified of a deceased body located on the shore of the Mississippi River one mile north of Bellevue in the Riverside Addition. The body was turned over to the Jackson County Medical Examiners Office and will be transported to Ankeny for further investigation. While not confirmed by officials, the body is believed to be that of Dan Gessner, who went missing in East Dubuque late last year.