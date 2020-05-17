On Saturday, May 16, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the Bellevue Police Department was notified of a deceased body located on the shore of the Mississippi River one mile north of Bellevue. The body was turned over to the Jackson County Medical Examiners Office and will be transported to Ankeny for further investigation. No other details have been released.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:36:53 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:01 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa officials roll out rules for reopening businesses; churches weigh decisions
- Gov. Kim Reynolds starts to reopen Iowa while COVID-19 peak still looms
- IUB holds public hearing for power line
- Iowa DOT may delay road projects due to drop in gas tax collections
- Iowa state campground closures extended; parks open
- UI epidemiologist: Iowa is reopening too soon and risking COVID-19 spread
- Blending the art and science of nursing
- Reynolds to open stores and restaurants in three-fourths of Iowa counties
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 323 to 14,651, Jackson County stays at eight cases
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 279 to 14,328, Jackson County stays at eight cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.