A business that has been serving fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts in the Bellevue area for the past four decades not only recently received high praise from a national boat dealer, it also has a new joint ownership structure.
Bob’s Marine, owned and operated by Bob Hutchcroft for the past four decades, is now co-owned by son Ryan Hutchcroft, who has been working at the business for decades, along with his sister Nicole Brenny, who returned to Bellevue recently to join the family business following the retirement of her mother Deb. Brenny is a 2003 graduate of Bellevue High School, earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Dubuque and a masters degree from Ashford University.
The full-service boat dealership located on Highway 52 north, also recently received the coveted CSI (Consumer Satisfaction Index) Award from Ranger Boats, which honors dealerships for customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in serving customers.
The award is based on feedback from customers in the National Marine Industry CSI Program. Bob’s Marine scored among the highest scores in the country.
“In terms of purchase experience and service, the average score was about 80 percent, and we scored in the mid-90s,” explained Bob.
While the longtime business has been operated by the current Hutchcroft family since 1979, it was originally started back in the ‘60s by Bob's father, Bob Hutchcroft Senior.
“He had the full service filling station downtown, where Subway is now located,” explained Bob Hutchcroft, Jr. “It all started with a rack of motors and a stack of boats. He was trying to offer more for his customers and help out fishermen and boaters with repairs and other items.”
Hutchcroft, who graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977, started working with his father at the filling station back in 1972, learning the trade and learning about boats and marine equipment.
In 1979, Hutchcroft purchased the marine side of the business, and in 1981 had opened up his own sales and service shop at its present location on Bellevue’s north end.
“I strictly wanted to concentrate on boats and marine equipment,” explained Hutchcroft. “There was a market here for such a business and I wanted to take it to the next level.”
Since 1979, Bob's Marine has experienced three expansions and serves customers from across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The business offers full repair service and sales for Ranger, Phoenix, Stratos Ebbtide and Veranda Pontoons and Xpres boat lines; as well as Evinrude, Yamaha and Mercruiser marine motors.
Bob's Marine also has a wide selection of used boats and motors in a variety of price ranges.
“Our main market is fishing boats,” said Nicole. “And this year, with the Covid, business started out slow, but once people realized that recreation on the water was a safe and socially distanced activity, we did pretty well for the rest of the year.”
As well as boats, the Bellevue business also offers a wide array of electronics and depth-finders, which have also been a boon for the Hutchcrofts in recent years as technology continues to advance.
Service, however, is what keeps customers coming back to Bob’s Marine.
“We have all the modern tools of the trade, including computer diagnostic capabilities for all major outboard brands,” explained Deb Hutchcroft. “Our business is also the only local dealership that is Yamaha and MerCruiser certified.”
Both Bob and son Ryan Hutchcroft, who is also an intregal part of the business, each hold the status of “Master Service Technicians” from Bombardier Recreational Products, a designation that Bob has held since 1993 and son Ryan also reached several years ago.
The designation reflects expert service knowledge for all Johnson and Evinrude motors, and requires re-testing for continued certification every two years.
Bob’s Marine can service all makes of outboard and stern drive motors, as well as perform any boat repairs. The staff also takes care of winterizations, de-winterizations, engine diagnostics, tune-ups, custom installation and riggings, boat bottom and pontoon cleaning during the fall.
The business also offers floating tubes, fishing poles, depth finders and global positioning systems – virtually any accessory you might need to get out on the water.
Over the past 21 years, the Hutchcroft family has sold thousands of new boats and repaired and serviced tens of thousands of marine vehicles.
They have kept up and have been ahead of the curve when it came to changes in technology and changes in the industry.
The business employs six people.
“We’re pretty proud of what we have to offer not only the Bellevue community, but all of the folks in the tri-state area,” said Hutchcroft.
