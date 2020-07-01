The Community Foundation of Jackson County received $15,000 to help support its COVID-19 relief work as part of the Westfield Legacy of Caring program thanks to a nomination from Mike Hansen of Bob Ernst Insurance. Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents such as Hansen are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program, which invests in communities and helps impact disaster recovery, family stability or safety.
“With the pandemic, Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program became even more relevant because it will take months, and maybe years, to return to the stability and security people, businesses and nonprofits enjoyed before the disaster happened,” said Hansen.
“We are so grateful for Mike’s nomination,” said Mary Jo Gothard, executive director of the Community Foundation of Jackson County. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our COVID-19 response, and will help us provide support and hope to those in need through our disaster recovery fund.”
The Community Foundation has awarded grants to six local nonprofits working on the front lines of the pandemic, including organizations expanding food distribution and emergency funding programs, implementing social distancing practices at a daycare, and supporting summer learning at home.
This year, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than $500,000 to neighborhoods across the country. Bob Ernst Insurance is one of 50 agencies that nominated a nonprofit for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program. “Awarding grants through the program is an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty,” said Hansen. “Westfield has worked with independent agents in distributing over $3 million since 2015.” Visit westfieldinsurance.com to learn more about Westfield and its insurance foundation.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.