The Jackson County Assessor’s Office is running more smoothly than it has in years, according to the board that oversees its operations.
The Jackson County Conference Board, which approves the assessor’s salary and office budget, met for an hour last week to discuss the past year, appraisal contracts, reappointing the assessor, and the budget.
During that hour, the Conference Board determined that the office cannot logistically conduct property evaluations in-house, that it likely will re-appoint Larry “Buck” Koos as county assessor, and that property taxes are expected to increase due to countrywide property re-valuations.
The assessor and staff place a monetary value on all property in the county for taxing purposes.
Each school district, supervisor and mayor in Jackson County serves on the Conference Board. Each individual votes; however, the three groups have one collective vote for a total of three votes.
Property values likely to go up
“Residential (property) values continue to climb,” Koos told the board. “… Most residential properties will see an increase.”
Property in Iowa typically is reassessed (revalued for property tax purposes) every two years. This takes place in odd-numbered years and applies to all residential, commercial, and agricultural property.
Low inventory of property, low interest rates, and the increasing cost of construction materials are a few contributing factors, Koos explained.
Revaluations do not guarantee an overall property tax increase. Market value — the amount of money that comparable houses are selling for in the same area — often contribute to residential revaluation as well.
Koos said more detailed revaluation information will be released in coming months as it becomes available, most likely in March.
Koos gets stamp of approval
The Conference Board plans to re-appoint Koos as the county assessor.
Due to a change in state code, Iowa conference boards must reconvene sometime after July 1 to appoint (or re-appoint) their county assessor, Koos explained.
Board members expressed their intent to re-appoint Koos but must wait until after July to take official action.
The Conference Board appointed Koos as the provisional county assessor effective Jan. 1, 2019, following the retirement of Dixie Lee Karabin. Koos has earned his provisional certificate, meaning at that time he had some but not all of the required assessor’s training.
Koos had until July 2020 to successfully obtain the required training, which he did.
“Stability seems to have come back to the assessor’s office,” Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker said during the meeting.
The assessor’s office had undergone a shakeup in authority in the preceding years: Deb Lane resigned as assessor following a courthouse shooting in 2014; her replacement, Troy Patzner, resigned to take a job in the Dubuque County Assessor’s Office, then Karabin was appointed to take his place.
Willey noted that customer service in the office was “so much better than it used to be.”
Vanguard gets $1 million contract
The Conference Board awarded a contract valued at slightly more than $1 million to Vanguard Appraisals Inc., a company that set values of properties and buildings across the Midwest.
For many years, some Conference Board members discussed the feasibility of completing required re-appraisals in-house. They thought that hiring another employee in the assessor’s office to help do that work would, in time, save the money being paid to outside companies.
However, it would take about 10 years to complete the re-appraisals, staff estimated, and the process would never end. Hiring Vanguard, which does similar work for almost all Iowa counties, would require about three years, Supervisor Jack Willey said.
“We’re kinda at Vanguard’s mercy, I guess,” Supervisor Mike Steines said.
“I just don’t think it’s going to get any less cost,” Koos told the board.
Vanguard will be paid just over $1 million spread out over the course of the countywide re-appraisal process. The assessor’s office has been setting aside about $150,000 each year toward re-appraisal, according to Schwenker.
The project is likely to begin in 2025.
Budget items
Koos proposed a budget comparable to past years.
The main change, Koos said, was proposed 3% salary increases for office staff over the next five years.
This is less than the proposed 4.5% salary increases that the county’s Compensation Board proposed for elected officials; the Board of Supervisors has taken no action on that yet.
The assessor’s budget calls for an estimated $787,915 to be raised through property taxes, which is about $50,000 more than the previous year’s estimated budget.
The proposed property tax rate would remain at about 67 cents per $1,000 of property valuation.
The public can comment on the proposed budget during a public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 2. The meeting will be held via Zoom, meeting ID 779 204 1339.
