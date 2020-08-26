The Iowa Board of Regents waived the requirement for students needing to submit either an ACT or SAT score in order to be admitted to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or the University of Northern Iowa for next year’s entering class.
As part of his authority under the Regents State of Emergency declared on March 18, 2020, Board President Michael J. Richards has signed a waiver of Board of Regents policy and Iowa Administrative Code, which requires a standardized test score from any applicant to one of Iowa’s regent universities. The waiver, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, is only in effect for applications during the upcoming admissions cycle.
“If they are able, we still encourage all students to take the ACT or SAT,” said Dr. Rachel Boon, Board of Regents Chief Academic Officer. “But our universities are comfortable in making admissions decisions using all the other information available for this upcoming cycle, if students cannot submit a standardized test score. We hope this waiver will be helpful to students in this cohort.”
