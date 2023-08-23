Jackson County Supervisors turned down an offer to take over maintenance of a new road being built north of Bellevue.
The road is being constructed by Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad (CPKC) to allow additional access to Smith’s Ferry Road.
Currently 334th Street and 395th Avenue are the main roadways to Smith’s Ferry Road, which provides access to several private cabins built on United States Army Corps of Engineer property along the Mississippi River.
CPKC is building a railroad siding track to occasionally hold trains. It will be next to the track used for moving trains.
Because trains standing on the siding track will occasionally block vehicle traffic, CPKS is building the additional access to Smith’s Ferry Road.
CPKS had requested the county take over maintenance of the new road, Kinney said. The new road will be 10 feet wide with two-foot shoulders.
Supervisors also approved underground utility permits for the installation of fiber optic cable in three townships. The action included a discussion on the process of burying the cable lines.
Maquoketa Valley Electric asked to bury the cable down the middle of Mill Creek Road in Richland Township.
Kinney said the utility company is required to bury the line at least 3-feet deep. He said he would prefer the work be done outside the roadway, but “there are certain physical locations where that cannot be done. They trench in the road when there is rock in the ditch.”
Supervisor Nin Flagel moved approval of the work with the understanding that the utility would return the road to the proper condition after the work was done.
The county will inspect the work afterwards. If there are any issues with the quality of the work, the county will fix the road and bill the utility.
Supervisors approved four locations for fiber optic cable installation in South Fork and Maquoketa Townships. Bernard, Lost Nation/Elwood Telephone Companies (BLB Communications) will trench in the ditches and bore under the roads.
In other business:
Two letters have been sent to a property along 216th Street, where a fence is in the right of way and located too close to the county road, Kinney said, adding he wants to send a final letter to inform the landowner of when the county crew intends to remove the fence.
Supervisors approved Kinney’s recommendation to remove the fence that interferes with the removal of snow and prevents regular road maintenance. He said his crew is not required to give any notice for removal of immediate hazards.
Supervisors approved the low bid of $81,690 from Blue Sky Solar of Dubuque for a solar array at the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center. After an expected 30% federal discount, the amount would be $56,883. The county is applying for an additional discount that could lower the cost more.
Auditor Lisa Smith said there is $50,000 allocated in this fiscal year budget for this project.
Of the three bids opened last week, two were similar and one was much higher, said Bruce Fisher, chairman of the Jackson County Energy District.
All three companies have good reputations, he said. Because of his experience working with Blue Sky Solar in the past and because their bid was slightly lower, Fisher recommended Blue Sky Solar.
Steines asked Fisher to please contact John Hansen, construction manager at the jail, as soon as possible to keep the lines of communication open.
Brianna Kirk, administrator of the Jackson County Veterans Affairs office, reported that in June there were a total of 394 Jackson County families who received $684,512 in claims, pensions, and benefits for veterans.
Bellevue outreach is available from 9-1 on the first Wednesday of each month at the American Legion building.
Zoning Administrator Lori Roling continues to remind citizens that all ideas are welcome for the Comprehensive Plan. She said all voices will be heard, whether it is through the steering committee or public input sessions or surveys.
Sarah Wright with the Area Substance Abuse Council brought comments from one chaperone and three Bellevue high school students who recently attended a Mid-Year Training Institute for CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) in Fort Worth, Texas.
This was an opportunity for students to have an educational experience to learn leadership skills and how to help prevent substance abuse in their schools.
