A visit from a congresswoman’s staffer left the Jackson County Board of Supervisors expressing discontent with state government a couple weeks ago.
Rachel Anderson, district representative for Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, visited the supervisors to introduce herself, talk about Miller-Meeks, and talk about other staff and all their responsibilities.
When she asked if the supervisors had anything they wanted to relay to Miller-Meeks, Supervisor Mike Steines talked about the Iowa Legislature. Although not Miller-Meeks’ jurisdiction, “it is helpful to know what is going on in the community,” Anderson responded.
Steines said there are some things happening in Des Moines which are “concerning,” particularly along the lines of local control.
“It seems like local control is a bad word. It seems like they are taking a lot of local control away,” Steines said.
He talked about Senate File 314 which started as a Compensation Board bill but then turned into a bill changing how supervisor districts can be formed in each county and taking that decision away from the county level.
Supervisor Don Schwenker weighed into the conversation.
“It seems funny how it morphed from Compensation Board into supervisor districts.”
Steines voiced his concerns as well.
“They are not taking input from our level. It seems like they want to limit growth by capping how much we can levy on increased valuations. The legislation seems to contradict itself.”
Schwenker added “the state wants to tell us how to levy to prevent over taxation, but it makes it difficult to do our job.”
This news did not surprise Anderson. “These are things I have heard from conversations in other cities and counties I have visited.”
During a report on a recent legislative update, Steines noted, “There is a lot of legislation on the table which appears to cost the locals a lot of funding. There is a lot of restructuring of departments going on and having them state-run. That means no local control.”
In other county business:
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney showed supervisors a county map with the roads marked which will be entered into the Iowa Department of Transportation website for an Iowa All Systems Overweight Permit. This requires a $500 annual permit fee paid by the county and allows trucks to be 12% overweight when travelling on certain roads.
This permit allows travel on state roads and certain county roads identified on the map, unless there are bridge, pavement, or other restrictions. Some 75% of the fee is returned to the participating counties. Kinney said there are already 39 counties in Iowa in the system.
County Attorney John Kies gave to the supervisors a preliminary estimate of almost $10,000 to install a 4’x4’ glass window in the wall of his office at the Jackson County Courthouse. This would allow his secretary to lock the door into the office and still be able to receive payments for fines and conduct other business through the window. It also increases safety for office staff, he said. Supervisors asked Kies to pursue a more complete description of the window and installation process.
