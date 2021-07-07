Blue-9 Pet Products announces the second annual KLIMB Classic next weekend.
This four-day event will welcome canine athletes and their owners to compete in the exciting sports of Dock Diving, Disc Dog, Fast CAT and Barn Hunt.
The public can watch the event, which will be held July 15-18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration numbers show a 400% increase over last year’s attendance and the addition of two new dog sports.
Named after Blue-9’s flagship product, The KLIMB, this event embodies Blue-9’s mission to help dogs and owners develop a greater bond, according to event organizers. The KLIMB Classic is free to attend as a spectator. Leashed dogs that are well mannered are allowed on premises to watch the festivities.
Try-It spots are available for a small fee for some sports on Thursday and Friday for those interested in seeing if their dog would like to participate.
Diving dogs is a canine sport in which dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They are motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible. The event will include dogs participating in the North American Diving Dogs organization.
Disc dog is a sport where dogs sprint, leap and fly to catch thrown discs. UpDog, the organization joining in for the event, is dedicated to expanding the awareness and participation of people and dogs in athletic endeavors. This beginner-friendly sport is a blast to watch, organizers said.
Fast CAT is a coursing ability test that provides an excellent opportunity to introduce new participants to the world of AKC dog sports. It is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time chasing a lure.
Barn Hunt sees dogs and handlers working together to locate and mark rats hidden in protective aerated tubes. These tubes are hidden in a maze of straw or hay bales. Barn Hunt tests the nose, speed, and agility of dogs that have a history of vermin hunting.
