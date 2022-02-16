Springbrook will host Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, February 22 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Springbrook Fire Station.,

To donate, please contact Dan Zeimet at (563) 872-3674 or visit www.blood center.org and use code 2312 to locate the drive. Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds.