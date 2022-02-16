...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation, freezing rain turning to sleet then
snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch
and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice
covered roads and at times very low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for
Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov.
&&
