The Bellevue Rotary Club is hosting a community-wide blood drive on Thursday, November 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. All donations are tested for Covid-19 antibodies. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:30:23 AM
- Sunset: 05:59:40 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
