Members of the Marquette National Honor Society will host a blood drive on Monday, March 16 from 12 to 5 p.m. in the Parish Center. Please call the high school office at 872-3356 to schedule an appointment.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17:32 AM
- Sunset: 07:05:19 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
