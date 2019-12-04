Marquette Catholic Schools will host a community blood drive from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at 502 Franklin, inside the Parish Center.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.
To donate, please contact Jim Hollensbe at (563) 872-3356 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 2877 to locate the drive.
