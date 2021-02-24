The Bellevue Municipal Power plant suffered two serious mishaps, which cut power to the town. They both happened during the Christmas holiday.
While many local Bellevue residents will remember the explosion at the plant on Christmas Eve in 1971, there was also a fire at the original electric plant on Christmas Day in 1909.
According to the Dec. 30, 1909 Bellevue Leader, the city power house sustained $5,300 in fire damage and left local residents without electricity for about a week, when a Christmas Day fire broke out.
Several inches of snow had fallen the night before and Tim McKenna, who was out shoveling, noticed smoke coming from the building.
According to the Leader, “the fire department reached the conflagration as soon as possible, but it was necessarily slow work through the deep snow, and the fire had gained considerable headway before the boys got two streams of water playing upon the flames.”
“The wordwork of the engine room and repair room were entirely consumed and only the bare brick walls were left standing.”
Fortunately, the generating engines were saved and the part of the plant that was badly damaged was rebuilt and repaired.
The 1971 mishap occurred on Dec. 24, 1971 when a fire started inside a diesel engine that caused it to explode. The result was a massive blast that left a 12-square foot hole torn in the roof.
Fortunately, the rest of the diesel engines were left undamaged, with the greatest cost being the replacement of the switchboard unit.
Unlike the 1909 fire, electricity was back on within hours as the town continued to receive power from Dubque Interstate Power Company by-pass lines.
Besides the hole in the roof, most of the glass in the windows facing the Mississippi River was also blown out and some of the interior of the plant was left a bit charred.
Fortunately, temperatures in Bellevue the day of the explosion were in the mid-30s, so most residents didn’t suffer too badly.
