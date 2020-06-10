IT’S A GIRL!
Jessalyn (Weber) and Justin Bader of Anamosa, IA welcomed a daughter, Ryleigh Kay Bader on May 31, 2020 in Dubuque, IA. She weighed 7 lbs, 12 oz and was 20-3/4 inches long.
Ryleigh was welcomed by her older sister, Caeleigh, age 7. She is the granddaughter of Clete and Theresa Weber of Bellevue, IA and Jeff and Becky Bader of Anamosa, IA.
IT’S A BOY!
Proud parents Hailey (nee Brown) and Joshua Pohl are happy to annouce the birth of a son, Jordan Joseph Pohl.
Jordan (or J.J. as fondly called) was born April 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Birth Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa/ He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 and 3/4 inches long at birth.
He joins three brothers, Braylan, age 12; Brecklen, age 10; and Jackson, age 1; along with two dogs, Luke and Chloe.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Brown and Jerry Feltes of Bellevue and the late Mark Brown. Great-grandparents are Robert Till of La Motte and the late Jeanette Till.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Judy Pohl of Birmingham, Alabama; and Willie and Debby Johnson of Muscatine, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Flo Wrobeiski of River Falls, Wisconsin and the late Harry Curtis, and the late Ron and Mary Jo Pohl.
