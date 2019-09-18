It’s a boy!
Mathew and Jeanna Schmidt of Bellevue, IA welcomed a son, Tyler Mathew Schmidt on September 3, 2019 at 12:28 pm at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, IA. He weighed 8 lbs and was 20 inches long.
Tyler was also welcomed by his sister, Tricia Schmidt, age 7.
Maternal grandparents are LaVonne Kueter of Bellevue, IA and the late Ron Kueter. Paternal grandparents are Vincent Schmidt of Bellevue, IA and the late Anita Schmidt.
It’s a boy!
Ryan and Jenna Kruse of Dubuque, IA are the proud parents of a son, Ryker David, born July 17, 2019 at Finley Family Birthing Suites, Dubuque, IA. Ryker weighed 7 lbs and was 19 ½ inches.
Grandparents are Dale and Deb Stillmunkes of Bellevue, IA, Tom and Gail Kruse of Dubuque, IA, and Brenda and Bryan Gray of Manchester, IA. Great-grandparents are Jerry Fuegen of Maquoketa, IA and Dave and Judy Niehaus of Dyersville, IA.
It’s a boy!
Jacob and Krystal Zoss of Oskaloosa, IA welcomed a son, Colton Dale, born August 27, 2019 at Mahaska Health Partnership in Oskaloosa, IA. Colton weighed 8 lbs and was 21 inches.
Colton joins a big brother, Asher, 2 ½ years.
Grandparents are Dale and Deb Stillmunkes of Bellevue, IA and John and Donna Zoss of Lafayette, Indiana. Great-grandparents Jerry Fuegen of Maquoketa, IA and Donald and Leona Stehly of Mitchell, SD.
