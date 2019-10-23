Cody and Stephanie Medinger of Bellevue, Iowa, are the proud parents of a son, Stran James Medinger, born October 1, 2019 at 8:13 am at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque. He weighed 5# 11oz. and was 19.5" long. He is welcomed by his brother, Sage Ronald who is 20 months old.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Cathy Nieland of Miles, Iowa. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Connie Medinger of Bellevue, Iowa.
Maternal great-grandparents are Mary Engling and the late Ronald Engling of North Buena Vista, Iowa and the late Lavern and Coletta Nieland of Guttenberg, Iowa.
Paternal great-grandparents are Lois Kramer and the late Jack Kramer of Bellevue, Iowa and Rich and Gloria Medinger of Bellevue, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.