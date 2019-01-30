It’s A Boy!
Ryan and Bailey Kloft of Bellevue welcomed a son, Krewz Glenn Kloft, on January 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque. He weighed 7 lbs, 7 oz and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Pat and the late Julie Knake of Bellevue, IA, William and Kelly Connor of Savanna, IL and the late Nick Achen of North Hollywood, CA.
Great-grandparents are Cheri and the late Glenn Griebel of Bellevue, IA, Vivian and the late Donald Achen of Bellevue, IA, Marian and the late Dorman Kloft of Maquoketa, IA and Albert and Lillian Knake of Bellevue, IA.
Great-great grandparents are Viola and the late Floyd Roeder of Bellevue, IA.
