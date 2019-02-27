Brian and Macy Hagen of Ankeny are the parents of a son, Everett Brian Hagen, born at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 11, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Everett weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Angela Ossian of Ankeny.
Maternal great-grandparents are Mary Banowetz of Maquoketa, Delbert Banowetz of Mississippi and Roger and Susan Ossian of Arizona.
Paternal grandparents are Steve and Teresa Hagen of Jefferson.
Paternal great-grandparents are Lucy Wolterman of Jefferson and the late Joe Wolterman and the late Walter and Laurel Hagen.
