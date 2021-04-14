On April 16-18, the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society in Galena, IL, will be celebrating President Ulysses S. Grant’s 199th birthday by offering free museum admission to the public and other family friendly activities.
Most of the festivities will be held on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 10 a.m. with a Main Street Walking Tour with General Grant beginning at the DeSoto House Hotel. The excitement continues at 11 a.m. with a Pie and Gift Basket Auction in the parking lot of Spotsie’s– 403 S Main Street, with Master of Ceremonies, President Abraham Lincoln.
General Grant will conduct a second Main Street Walking Tour at Noon for those that could not attend the 10 a.m. excursion, and of course, the Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum will open its doors with free admission all weekend. At 2 p.m., President Lincoln will address the good people of Galena-presenting the “Genesis of the Gettysburg Address” at the DeSoto House Hotel.
Throughout the weekend, the Museum will be selling maps for our new Galena History Hunt activity. Purchase your map and learn unique facts and stories at each historic site along the way for a chance to win $500 and other prizes.
