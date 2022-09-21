Kelly and Nathan Wacker are the proud parents of a daughter, Rya Belle, born September 4 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Rya weighed 6 lbs, 3 ozs. And was 19 ½ inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Lynn and Jim Wacker of Bellevue.
Maternal great grandparents are the late Milly & Dale Conzett of Dubuque and the late AnnaBelle and Albert Wacker of Bellevue.
