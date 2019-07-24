IT’S A GIRL! Thea Kay Nachtman was born June 24, 2019 at Mercy in Dubuque. She weighed 6 lbs, 14oz and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Thea is the new daughter of Cody and Allison Nachtman of Bellevue, IA.
Grandparents are Jackie Scheckel of Bellevue, Marty and Christina Scheckel of Long Grove, IA, and Jerry and Julie Nachtman of St. Donatus, IA.
Great-grandparents are Darlene Rubel and Julie Scheckel of Bellevue, IA and Ray McAtee and Kay Nachtman of Dubuque, IA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.