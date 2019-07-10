Kevin and Nicole Weis of Bellevue are the proud parents of a baby girl, Jennifer Weis, born at 11:42 am on June 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, IA.
Jennifer weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz., and was 21 inches long. She was welcomed home by big brother, Leonard (6).
Also welcoming Jennifer were her grandparents, Don and Mary Lou Weis of Bellevue, IA and Ron and Teresa Wells of Melcher, IA, as well as, great grandparents Bernard and Barbara Wells of Dallas, IA.
