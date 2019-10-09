IT’S A GIRL!
Ben and Nakia (Schmidt) Tuttle of Bettendorf are the parents of a daughter, Carly Sue Tuttle, born at 2:49 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Carly weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has a brother, Payton, 2 1/2. Maternal grandparents are Dennis and Kelly Schmidt of Pleasant Valley, formerly of Maquoketa. Maternal great-grandparents are Ruth Kinmonth of Bellevue and the late George Kinmonth; Eleanor Casey of Clinton and Allan Schmidt of Spragueville.
Paternal grandparents are Lisa Phillips of Sheffield, Illinois, Jay and Lisa Tuttle of Lake Wylie, North Carolina.
Paternal great-grandparents are Ruth Anne Phillips of Sheffield, Illinois, and the late Ken Phillips, Judy Tuttle of Ottumwa, Iowa, and John and Regina Tuttle of Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.