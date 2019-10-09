Birth Announcement

IT’S A GIRL!

Ben and Nakia (Schmidt) Tuttle of Bettendorf are the parents of a daughter, Carly Sue Tuttle, born at 2:49 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Carly weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has a brother, Payton, 2 1/2. Maternal grandparents are Dennis and Kelly Schmidt of Pleasant Valley, formerly of Maquoketa.  Maternal great-grandparents are Ruth Kinmonth of Bellevue and the late George Kinmonth; Eleanor Casey of Clinton and Allan Schmidt of Spragueville.

Paternal grandparents are Lisa Phillips of Sheffield, Illinois, Jay and Lisa Tuttle of Lake Wylie, North Carolina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Ruth Anne Phillips of Sheffield, Illinois, and the late Ken Phillips, Judy Tuttle of Ottumwa, Iowa, and John and Regina Tuttle of Bellefontaine, Ohio.