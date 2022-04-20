Kate and David Small of Ankeny, IA welcomed a son, Nolan Patrick Small on March 22, 2022 in Des Moines, IA.
Nolan joins siblings, Kellen, age 6 and Delaney, age 2.
Nolan’s maternal grandparents are Tim and Barb Daugherty, Bellevue. Maternal great-grandparents are Pete and Marilyn Clasen, Bellevue. Paternal grandparents are Patty and Allan Hammann, Davenport and Jeff and Joyce Small, East Moline, IL. Paternal great-grandparents are Iva Stanger, Davenport and Clarence Hammann, Wilton.
