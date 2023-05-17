Thomas Richard Weinschenk, son of Cory and Megan Weinschenk of Fort Atkinson, WI, arrived on Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Thomas weighed 6 lbs, 8 ozs. And is welcomed by a sister, Vivian Lorin, age 2. Thomas’ grandparents are Karla and Rich Weinschenk, Tim and Angie Freund and Cathy and Mike Swenson. Great-grandmothers are Donna Sieverding and Jacque Freund.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 48°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 48°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:37:33 AM
- Sunset: 08:19:18 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Next Door Bakery and Cafe opens
- Hickson weds Sturm in Bellevue
- In Sioux Center, Ron DeSantis draws parallels between Florida and Iowa, tells what's needed in 2024 election
- Flight of Honor
- Beyond the Blue ‘23
- Illinois House passes bill to bar officials convicted of corruption from holding public office
- Bellevue student graduates DMACC automotive program
- Payments flowing for jail project
- William E. (Will) Lucke
- Good Citizens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.