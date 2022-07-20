Brett and Kari Moore of Maquoketa, IA are the proud parents of a daughter, Jaycee Carolyn (J.C.), born on June 20, 2022 at MercyOne in Dubuque, IA. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and was 20 inches long.
J.C. is welcomed by sisters, Jacklyn (11 years) & Ambree (20 months).
Maternal grandparents are Loras and Carolyn Weber, of Bellevue, IA. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Kim Moore, of Bellevue, IA.
Maternal great-grandparents are Arlin & the late Bernice Kilburg, of Maquoketa, IA and the late Vernon & late Lorraine Weber.
Paternal great-grandparents are Florian and Karen Steffen, of Deerfield Beach, FL, the late J.C. Gohlmann, and the late Galen Moore and late Shirley Moore Whitchelo. .
