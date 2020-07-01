Troy and Liz Weber of Bellevue, IA welcome a daughter Isla Margaret Weber on June 4, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Isla weighed 7 lbs, 6 ozs and was 19.5 inches long.
Isla is the younger sister of Wesley Weber, age 2 ½.
Grandparents are Tony and Jayne Schroeder and Loras and Carolyn Weber, both of Bellevue, IA. Maternal great-grandparents are Virtus and Marilyn Clasen and Margaret Schroeder of Bellevue.
Paternal great-grandparents are Arlin and Bernice Kilburg of Maquoketa, IA and the late Vernon and Lorraine Weber of St. Donatus.
