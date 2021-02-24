Brandon and Shaye Coin of Bellevue, IA welcomed a son, Eliott Joe Coin on December 27, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. He was 7 lbs, 9 ozs. And was 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terri Herrold of Maquoketa and Mark Junk of Bellevue. Paternal grandparents are the late Rhonda Murr of Davenport and Bradley Coin of Maquoketa. Great-grandparents are Marilyn and Dale Junk of Bellevue, IA, Jody and Tedd Gassman of Scarville, IA, Joyce and the late Wayne Coin of Milan, MO and Helen Morris and the late Ronald Murr of Brownsville, TX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.