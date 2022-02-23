Cole Oliver Flammang: Joshua and Emily (Sieren) Flammang of North Liberty, Iowa, welcomed a son, Cole Oliver Flammang, into their family on February 3, 2022. Cole was born at 3:18 p.m. at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. He weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 19 1/2 inches long. Cole is also welcomed by a brother, Jameson, and a sister, Claire.
Maternal grandparents are Sue and Steve Vosecky of Durant, Iowa. Paternal grandparents are John and Barb Flammang of rural LaMotte, Iowa. Maternal great grandparents are the late Bob and Delores Marolf and Marlene and the late LaVerne Pennington. Paternal great grandparents are Alice and the late Lorin Kilburg of Bellevue, Iowa, and the late James and MaryLou Flammang.
