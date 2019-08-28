IT’S A GIRL!
David and Kate Small of Ankeny, IA welcomed a daughter, Delaney Elizabeth Small on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. Delaney weighed 5 lbs, 7 oz and was 19 inches long.
Delaney joins her old brother, Kellen Small, age 4.
Grandparents are Tim and Barb Daugherty of Bellevue, IA, Allan and Patty Hammann of Davenport, IA, Jeff and Joyce Small of Carbon Cliff, IL. Great-grandparents are Pete and Marilyn Clasen of Bellevue, IA, Pat and The late Betty Daughtery, The late Lee and Iva Stanger of Davenport, IA, The Late John Small and Joanie Nielsen of Davenport, IA.
IT’S A BOY!
Kara and Matt Trapp of Flora, Indiana are the proud parents of a son Rhett Lyle, born August 16, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana. Rhett weighed 8 lbs, 15 oz and was 21 ¼ inches.
Rhett joins a big brother, Wyatt, 16 months. Maternal grandparents are Sandy Ties and the late Roger Ties of Bellevue. Paternal grandparents are Mary (Ray) Simpson and Marty (Sue) Trapp, both of Bringhurst, Indiana. Great-grandparents are Lyle and MaryAnn Ties of Bellevue, Martha Albaugh of Delphi, Indiana, and Mary Trapp of Flora, Indiana.
