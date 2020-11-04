Birth Announcement

Pascal and Gabrielle Jean Gilles of Dubuque, IA welcomed a daughter, Evelynn Louise Jean Gilles on August 17, 2020 in Dubuque, IA.  She weighed 6 lbs., 15 ozs and was 19 ½ inches long.  Evelynn is the granddaughter of Larry and Becky Sullivan of Bellevue, IA and Ginel and Rose Jean Gilles of Port-de-Paix, Haiti.