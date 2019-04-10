GRACE MUELLER
Adam and Rebecca Mueller of Asbury are the proud parents of a baby girl, Grace Marie, born at 12:26 p.m. March 11, 2019 at Unity Point/Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Grace weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz and was 19 inches long. She was welcomed home by big brother, Jack (3), and her dog, Hannah.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Carton of Bellevue and Dawn Carton of Cedar Rapids.
Paternal grandparents are John and Mary Jane Mueller of Bellevue.
Paternal great-grandmother is Evelyn Lenz of Dubuque.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.