Do you enjoy looking at birds? Do you sometimes wonder what they are doing, where they live or how to tell them apart? If so, this program is for you! Youth ages 8 and older are invited to join a naturalist in learning more about bird watching and bird species of Iowa on Friday, October 9 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center beginning at 9:00 am.  This class is free, and participants are asked to practice social distancing. Please contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa off Highway 61.  