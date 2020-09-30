Do you enjoy looking at birds? Do you sometimes wonder what they are doing, where they live or how to tell them apart? If so, this program is for you! Youth ages 8 and older are invited to join a naturalist in learning more about bird watching and bird species of Iowa on Friday, October 9 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center beginning at 9:00 am. This class is free, and participants are asked to practice social distancing. Please contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa off Highway 61.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 22 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:58:18 AM
- Sunset: 06:44:09 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS... STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE THROUGH NOON, REACHING SPEEDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ON WIND GUSTS. THE HIGHEST WINDS WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 1030 AM AND 2 PM, THEN DECREASE A BIT LATE IN THE AFTERNOON. THOSE TRAVELING WILL NEED TO KEEP A FIRM GRIP ON THE STEERING WHEEL. IN ADDITION, THE SUNSHINE AND WIND WILL COMBINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS THIS AFTERNOON, TO CREATE A HIGH THREAT FOR FIRES SPREADING OUT OF CONTROL. DO NOT BURN INTENTIONALLY TODAY.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 22mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 22mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 21mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- City buys land for new housing
- Years Ago
- $103 million contract for Collins Aerospace to produce display avionics
- Seth L. Wilson, age 62
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 1,086 from Thursday to 84,433; four additional deaths in state. Jackson adds 11 cases
- Rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 cases – one number used to determine when schools can go to online learning – at 13.8% in Jackson County on Friday
- Steve E. Klemme, 66
- Cecil E. Simons, 93
- Schroeder appointed Police Chief
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 2,407 over the weekend to 86,840; 14 additional deaths; Jackson adds 17 cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.