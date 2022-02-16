During the spring season, it is common to experience the diversity of birds that are native to Iowa. One way to improve your odds of encountering birds is to provide birdhouses on your property.
For interested parties, on Saturday, March 5, Jackson Country Conservation will be hosting a birdhouse workshop where individuals can come and construct birdhouses for house wrens and bluebirds.
The workshop starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and individuals of all ages are welcome to attend (youth should be accompanied by an adult to assist them in building their birdhouse). Advance registration is required by March 1 at noon. Materials and instructions are provided with a $10 cost per birdhouse.
For more information or to register, contact the conservation office at (563) 652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on Hwy 61.
