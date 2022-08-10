Mortality events in migratory birds have been occurring throughout the Mississippi Flyway since the detection of bird flu in South Carolina in mid-January. Locally, small groups of ducks, geese and swans were subsequently found dead in Pool 13 of the Upper Mississippi River during the spring migration. This pool is an important stopover area for many migratory bird species including bald eagles and hawks that also were found dead. Currently, there is an extensive die-off of American white pelicans and double-crested cormorants.  

Bird flu is scientifically referred to as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This highly contagious virus is a major reservoir for influenza A viruses which can infect poultry, dogs, cats, pigs, fox and humans. Wild waterfowl seldom display clinical signs when infected making them a good source for virus transmission.