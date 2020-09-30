Masonic Lodge No. 51 AF/AM of Bellevue once again sponsored the Bikes for Books program at Bellevue Elementary this fall, despite the pandemic.  Being proponents for public education, the organization honored young students in grades 3 - 5 who read eight books over a six month period (including summer). The names of the readers were put in a drawing and several won a $225 gift certificate for new bicycles from Backwaters Bicycle Shop. Students who didn’t win bikes received $10 gift certificates to The BookWorm book store of Bellevue.  Winners of $225 gift certificates to the Backwater Bicycle shop are pictured in the front row in the three photos here, which were taken individually to practice social distancing.