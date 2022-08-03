Dream Bellevue

Bellevue City Council members on Monday heard an update on a new bike rental program that will be implemented in the city in the coming weeks.

According to City Administrator Abbey Skriveseth, the city has purchased six rental bikes from Backwaters Bicycle Shop in Bellevue, as well as software and locks. The bikes, which will be located at the Button Factory, will be rented out for $1 for 30 minutes of use, with a $2 charge for each additional hour.