Bellevue City Council members on Monday heard an update on a new bike rental program that will be implemented in the city in the coming weeks.
According to City Administrator Abbey Skriveseth, the city has purchased six rental bikes from Backwaters Bicycle Shop in Bellevue, as well as software and locks. The bikes, which will be located at the Button Factory, will be rented out for $1 for 30 minutes of use, with a $2 charge for each additional hour.
There are two men’s bikes, two women’s bikes and two children’s bikes. Renters would download an app on their phone and pay the fee, which would then unlock the bikes for use. The app would keep track of the time, as well as record the user’s biking route.
All total, the bikes, locks and software cost around $7,000 and were paid for through a grant from the Dream Bellevue campaign, which was recently organized with assistance from the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
The new bike rental program is part of the continuing efforts to increase tourism and traffic downtown, as well as the Dream Bellevue Campaign goal of a thriving local community.
The Dream Bellevue campaign started with an anonymous $450,000 endowment, and when all other fundraising goals are met, will provide over $20,000 annually, forever, to award grants to local organizations .
Bellevue was approved for a Small-Town Dreams Initiative Challenge Grant through the Community Foundation, which hosts the Community Foundation of Jackson County. The initiative is funded by a successful entrepreneur who grew up in a small town in eastern Iowa. Bellevue is the fourth successful applicant for the program which is targeted for high-performing self-determined communities.
“We know the endowment will be a permanent legacy for this hometown we all love.”said Bob Ploessl, a local volunteer and campaign member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.