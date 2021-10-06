Bellevue’s Kyle Guenther, now a junior at Iowa State University majoring in architecture, is helping his hometown and getting his homework done at the same time.
The former Bellevue High School student hopes to improve amenities and connect the area through the creation of a bike lane along Riverview.
Guenther said that with the recent opening of the Off Shore Resort, as well as the opening of several new smaller businesses downtown, his plan might add a lot to the community.
“It just felt like there was someing missing,” he said. “... I was thinking of ways that small communities like Bellevue can make big changes without spending a lot of money, and the answer may be bike lanes, because it’s just paint and signs.”
Guenther’s proposal, which he recently presented to the Bellevue City Council, would create bike lanes along U.S. 52 between High Street and Park Street. This would involve the addition of lanes, marking and signs, which would cost approximately $6,000.
A current bike path, the Riverview Trail, extends from Off Shore Resort to Ensign Road, north of High Street. By developing a shared lane route from Ensign Road to High Street and creating bike lanes from High Street to Park Street, the project would provide direct access from North Bellevue to south Riverview.
Guenther explained to council members during a recent presentation, the highway (which becomes Riverview as it passes through Bellevue) is wide enough for the creation of dedicated bike lanes.
He also said that upcoming resurfacing and sidewalk replacement work along Highway 52 and Highway 62 makes this an ideal time to begin a bike lane project.
Guenther also proposed bike racks and signage to discourage use of bicycles on sidewalks downtown.
City Council members and officials expressed support for Guenther’s idea, and the young ISU student is glad that what began as a class assignment could soon lead to improvements in Bellevue.
A community engagement and feedback meeting to gauge public input and provide information about the possibility of the proposed bike lane project and its benefits will be held Thursday, November 4 at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall.
