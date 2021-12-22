Dry weather and seasonal temperatures were the perfect mix for local farmers to get corn and soybean crops out of the fields by Thanksgiving.
And many of them were giving thanks for a harvest that garnered high yields as well as prices stronger than have been seen for some time.
That combination created a lot of income for Iowa farmers who had come up short the past few years, said Chad Hart, professor and extension economist and crop markets specialist at Iowa State University.
“It’s creating a lot of excitement for planting for 2022,” he said last month during a webinar update on crops and prices in Iowa.
In recent weeks, the average state price for corn per bushel has been above $5 and for soybeans above $11. Prices this fall have been at an eight-year high, a good deal better than corn in the $3 per bushel range and soybeans in the $8 range they hovered near in prior years.
After some dry spells during the summer, the harvest turned out well, said Bob Bowman, a Clinton County farmer who is a past director and is still active in the National Corn Growers Association.
“We had several really dry periods in the growing season. It did affect our crop, so it was amazing to me that crop was as good as it was. There’s always a lot of variability throughout the area when it comes to rain,” Bowman said.
But corn and soybean crops overall were very respectable in Eastern Iowa with some farmers recording record-high yields, experts said.
The United States recorded its biggest corn crop ever – about 15 billion bushes – making it important that demand remains high, Hart said. Exports will play a crucial role as emerging countries in South America and eastern Europe are expanding their crop production.
While input costs generally go up when crop prices go up, shortages are also driving the costs of such things as anhydrous ammonia.
Bowman said that shortly after he finished his harvest a few weeks ago he began doing a task he normally doesn’t do until fall, applying anhydrous ammonia to his fields.
He told a story similar to what other farmers are experiencing, seeing the price per ton for anhydrous ammonia increase from about $500 in the spring, to $800 in September to more than $1,500 currently.
“I’ve got friends around the corn belt in Illinois and Ohio I’ve talked to who’ve been quoted $1,900 a ton,” he said. “With fertilizer it’s always supply and demand. Demand is good because a lot of farmers had excellent yields.”
Bowman said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the future. While prices are up for energy, equipment, seed, repairs and fertilizer, farmers will need to make smart decisions about cropping. They’ll also need to be judicious with their programs and how and when they use fertilizer, he said.
As of last week, the corn harvest was more than 99% complete in the East Central Iowa region, which includes Clinton and Jackson counties, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Only scattered fields remained for harvesting, noted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in his final 2021 installment of his crop update, which is released weekly from April through November.
