The BookWorm in Bellevue is hosting a big event on Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Nationally-known sand artist and Dune Jewelry founder Holly Daniels Christiansen will be in town for a special trunk show featuring unique customized jewelry not found anywhere else.
The reason for her visit? Because the BookWorm is among the top 12 retailers of Dune Jewelry – not just in Iowa – but out of 800 retailers in the entire nation and world.
She’s coming to the store as my “perk” for being a top seller of Dune products,” said Sheila Hargrave, owner of the longtime business. “We look forward to meeting her in person and we hope everyone will come to welcome her to Bellevue.”
The special trunk show next week will feature Dune Jewelry’s most popular collection, handmade with sand and elements from favorite local and worldwide destinations, including a Wave Necklace hand inlaid with shells from the Bellevue’s former Button Factory on south Riverview.
“At the event we will also be showcasing some of Dune’s newest creations, like The Camille Rostek Collection, designed for the Sports Illustrated Cover Model; The Blue Collection, which is made with Larimar (a Caribbean stone); and The Touch-The-World Collection,” said Hargrave. “Ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of each of Touch-the-World bracelets will directly benefit the charitable organization it represents, like mental health awareness, autism awareness, Alzheimer’s care and research and heart disease care and research, to just name a few.”
Dune Jewelry has hosted hundreds of Trunk Shows over the past few years at premium retailers' storefronts.
“It's our chance to get in front of your community and share all of the amazing stories we have received, as well as let people know exactly where they can go to order their Dune,” Daniels Christensen said. “In Bellevue's case, there is no better retailer than The BookWorm.”
Dune Jewelry was created in 2007 in Boston at Holly Daniels Christensens' kitchen table. What began as a kind gesture for friends and family transformed into a global business about 3 years later.
Today, her jewelry, custom made with sand and natural elements from around the world – as well as custom-made jewelry with personal elements, like the hair locks or the ashes of a pet or loved one, is thriving.
In fact, in recent months, Dune Jewelry has established a partnership with Sports Illustrated model, Camille Kostek, and has been spotted being worn by famous celebrities like guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith, as well as Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. In addition, the company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in America by Inc. 5000 and was named the Women-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Small Business Association in 2018.
“In the beginning we had about 150 sands, mostly from Cape Cod and other local areas. Through our close relationship with our customers and community, people started sending us sand in the mail, daily. We grew from the kitchen table to a beautiful studio space in an old mill building in Boston,” said Daniels Christensen. “Our Sandbank grew from those small numbers to a still-growing 3,500 sands and elements from around the globe. When I say ‘elements’ I mean that we've expanded out of beach sand.
She said customers have sent infield dirt from their hometown ball fields, brick from the foundations of a family home, dried flower petals from wedding bouquets, even shells from the old Bellevue Button Factory.
“We came to realize that we weren't just making jewelry, we were capturing memories in tangible reminders of important moments in people's lives,” said Daniels Christensen. “We've heard stories about how meaningful each and every location and element is; sand from the beach where your family's beach house was, grass from the fairway of a golf course you finally hit a birdie, crushed pottery from Grandma's china collection. The list of what we can put in our jewelry goes on, and we are only as creative as our customers who are never afraid to ask what we can place in their jewelry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.