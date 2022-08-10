A Big Mac will be judged at the Iowa State Fair this year.
No, it’s not the fast-food burger, although a person could argue that there may be a connection there.
Bellevue teen Mariah Hueneke will exhibit her steer, Big Mac, in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair Saturday, Aug. 13. The show starts at 4:30 p.m.
The Jackson County Cattlemen and Friends of Jackson County are sponsoring the steer, which is a crossbred.
Celebrities will lead 25 steers around the ring, vying for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award.
Big Mac’s celebrity exhibitor will be Steve Bradley, state representative from District 58.
The 2022 Governor’s Charity Steer Show will mark the 40th year the beef industry has raised funds to help families who use the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
Immediately following the competition, the steers will be sold at auction with proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. Both the show ring event and the auction are open to the general public.
Hueneke had been accepting orders for Big Mac T-shirts and accepting donations, which will be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
“Thanks to everyone in advance and I can’t wait to experience this amazing opportunity,” Hueneke wrote in a Facebook post to promote her event and fundraising drive.
Hueneke is a 2022 Bellevue High School graduate and the daughter of Derek and Tracey Hueneke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.