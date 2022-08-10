Mariah and Big Mac

Mariah Hueneke of Bellevue, holding the halter, and her steer Big Mac will represent Jackson County at the Governor’s Charity Steer at the Iowa State Fair this weekend in Des Moines. The crossbred steer will be shown by celebrity exhibitor Rep. Steve Bradley of Cascade.

A Big Mac will be judged at the Iowa State Fair this year.

No, it’s not the fast-food burger, although a person could argue that there may be a connection there.