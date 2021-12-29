Planning for next year’s Bellevue Heritage Days is already well underway - and one thing is for certain according to organizers - there will be more music and a wider variety of it for the 2022 event.
The change comes after the Heritage Days Committee recently conducted an online survey of what people would like to see. The main answer seemed to a change in the entertainment line-up, especially musical acts.
As a result of that feedback, River Ridge Brewing of Bellevue has already donated $2,500 to sponsor the Love Monkeys, a popular band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Other bands include Sushi Roll, who will open up for the Love Monkeys; as well as Standing Hampton, which performed here recently for the Bellevue Fire Department’s Sesquicentennial celebration.
“The money we are spending on bands has more than tripled for next year,” said Michael Ploessl of the Heritage Day Committee, who noted that $15,000 is budgeted for music entertainment in 2022, compared to the usual $5,000.
“River Ridge is donating because if the Heritage Day’s weekend is a success; then the whole town benefits - and, they want to make sure that tradition continues,” added Ploessl.
While there are bigger acts booked for the 2022 Heritage Days celebration, that doesn’t mean that the usual local acts won’t be performing. The traditional line-ups will still be here to perform.
All the dates and times are still being nailed down, but the schedule tentatively has the Love Monkeys and Sushi Roll playing on Saturday, July 3, 2022 and Standing Hampton performing on Sunday, July 4.
In addition to the $15,000 in band money, $10,000 will be spent on fireworks. All total, Heritage Day usually costs around $46,000 to put on annually.
About $13,000 of those funds come from business and private donations, while the rest comes from button sales and beer sales.
During 2021, we sold more of the $5 buttons than ever,” said Ploessl. “It is important to buy the buttons as it allows access to all the Heritage Day activities at Cole Park and beyond – and it also supports our many events.”
The Heritage Days Committee is a nonprofit organization. Any profits made go back into the event in forms of equipment purchases and better entertainment.
Volunteers are also essential to the events success. The committee meets on the second or third Wednesday of every month at the Bellevue Fire Station.
While similar celebrations were held in the past, the tradition of Bellevue Heritage Days goes back to 1962, making 2022 the 60th consecutive year for the event which draws thousands to Bellevue annually.
