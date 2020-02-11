Fidelity Bank & Trust of Bellevue sponsored the inner-city basketball game between the two local high schools in January. The bank donated $3 for each completed free throw and $5 for each completed 3-pointer during both of the varsity matches. Over the past six years, Fidelity Bank has donated just under $2,000 to the local School Booster Clubs. Lori Heiar of Fidelity Bank & Trust recently presented the check to both of the school’s Athletic Directors.