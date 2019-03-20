Champion hails from Preston
“I was really shocked,” said Easton Valley sixth grader Abigail Bierman of her win at the Telegraph-Herald Regional Spelling Bee. “I think my whole family was shocked.”
Bierman correctly spelled “marmite,” a yeast extract made popular in Britain and New Zealand as a spread on toast.
Her win punched her ticket to the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., at the end of May. Each year, about 11 million students start the national spelling bee process.
Bierman said she’s “sometimes” competitive, but she felt bad for the second-place speller. She’s generally not motivated by competition, said Easton Valley Elementary principal Patty Schmidt.
When the word list for the national spelling bee is released April 10, Bierman will start practicing with her family, spelling words out loud. She said that she’s usually been a good speller, something she picked up from reading.
She faced some doozies in regular competition: “perfidy,” and “elver,” for example.
“I wasn’t nervous at first,” she said. “Then, when we got down to the top 10, I started getting nervous.”
The hardest part, she said, was “spelling the really huge words,” like “incoherency.”
She’s excited about flying in an airplane for the first time and riding a Ferris wheel on a free day in D.C. In the first days, she’ll take vocabulary tests and go through preliminary national rounds.
Spellers who make it to the finals will be broadcast on ESPN Thursday, May 30.
Bierman is the daughter of Dave and Molly Bierman.
Her favorite subject is English, and she wants to be a lawyer when she grows up.
“I want to defend people,” she said.
