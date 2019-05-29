The eyes of the tri-states were on Easton Valley sixth grader Abigail Bierman, who “nailed” her second round of onstage spelling May 29. Her preliminary vocabulary score was not high enough to advance her to the final round of 50 spellers, but Bierman successfully spelled both her onstage words.
In the onstage rounds, Bierman successfully spelled “pekoe,” defined by Merriam-Webster as “a tea made from young leaves slightly larger than those of orange pekoe” and “heresy,” a belief contrary to religious or accepted doctrine.
From across the country, 565 spellers came to the Washington, D.C., area for the national bee.
Bierman said she was “shocked” when she won the 32nd annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee, punching her ticket to the national bee.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is live-streamed on the bee’s Facebook page and on ESPN 3 livestream.
Bierman, 11, is the daughter of Dave and Molly Bierman. She wants to be a lawyer when she grows up. She will celebrate her birthday Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.