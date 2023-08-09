After bids for a solar array at the law enforcement center came in higher than anticipated last month, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors rejected them and asked that a new request for proposals be developed.
Bruce Fisher, chairman of the Jackson County Energy District, recommended the action. He has been consulting with the supervisors and suggested three changes for the new proposals.
A change in the date of delivery would ease supply chain demands; a different technical requirement for inverters would provide flexibility to bidders; and a lower insurance requirement would lessen the cost, he said.
Supervisors set Aug. 7 as the new deadline for bids for a solar array at the law enforcement center. Bids will be opened at at a later date
Fisher said he would inform potential bidders to alert them to the new possibility.
Previously, Alisa Smith, county auditor, had e-mailed request for proposal forms to eight companies she thought might be interested in installing a solar array at the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center.
When supervisors opened the bids received from two companies, the costs ranged from $108,135 to $215,596.
Fisher was disappointed in both bids and said that neither of the companies he had talked to last fall about the project submitted a bid.
Fisher had originally estimated the cost of the project to be in the range of $81,000, with some available grant money which could lower the cost to around $56,000.
The project is eligible for a 30% payment from the federal government as part of the Investment Recovery Act. Members of the Energy District are working with the county on grants as well.
